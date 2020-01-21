Injuries at Fresno’s Amazon Warehouse Are Triple Industry Average

The Fresno Bee spoke with more than a dozen Amazon workers, four of whom were injured and agreed to go on the record. They said the job was great, as were the pay and benefits. But they said injuries at Amazon were crippling in more ways than one.

The workers described a stressful environment, where they had to keep a breakneck pace or face write-ups from supervisors. They feared taking bathroom breaks or time off due to injuries or illnesses because they said they felt doing so would put their jobs at risk. They also said they feared or were discouraged from filing injury reports, which indicates that official rates may be undercounted.

The vast majority of injuries were described on OSHA reports as sprains and strains to the back, wrist, shoulder and ankles. The remaining workers sustained bruises, fractures or smash injuries, like crushed toes or skin irritations. The workers interviewed reported mostly sprains and strains due to repetitive motions.

While they were made to stretch before work and lunch, and “microstretch” throughout the day, employees said repeating the same motion over and over wore on their muscles and ligaments.

Some who were hurt on the job said they struggled to get and keep workers’ compensation, and still feel the physical effects of their injuries months after their benefits ended.

Amazon Responds

In an emailed statement to The Bee, an Amazon spokesperson said its injury rates appear high because the company is aggressive about recording injuries, regardless of whether they are work related. Amazon said they believe others in the industry dramatically underreport.

“You’re seeing this in the rates because we take an abundance of caution in not placing employees with work restrictions back at work before they are ready,” the spokesperson said in the email. “We know that by making a conservative choice to not place an injured associate back into a job before permitted by their work restrictions, we are increasing lost time as a company, but with the intent to benefit the associate.”

The company added that training and protocols to ensure safety are ubiquitous at Amazon. The company has spent over $55 million on capital investments specific to safety improvements, it wrote. For example, supervisors are supposed to track and audit progress on reducing physical risk, and every associate is asked to fill out a monthly safety survey.

Caballero doesn’t blame Amazon.

The job was the best one she’s had, and a rigorous set of safety guidelines existed, including mandated daily stretching. But she believes supervisors were under such high pressure to meet quotas, they encouraged workers to do anything for the job, regardless of the physical toll.

“They knew what was happening and they just let it happen,” Caballero said.

Amazon said they have never heard of supervisors encouraging teams to bypass safety guidelines to meet quotas.

“Like most companies, we have performance expectations for every Amazonian — be it corporate employee or fulfillment center associate and we measure actual performance against those expectations,” the spokesperson wrote. “Associate performance is measured and evaluated over a long period of time as we know that a variety of things could impact the ability to meet expectations in any given day or hour.”

A Big Win for Fresno

At 855,000 square feet, Amazon’s fulfillment center in Fresno spans about 14 football fields. It runs 24 hours a day and utilizes hundreds of robots.

A machine illuminates for workers like Caballero what items to grab from cubbies or bins, and where to place them. Robots resembling automatic vacuum cleaners underneath shelves whisk items across the floor. More than 10 miles of conveyors whisk packages from one end of the warehouse to another.

The city spent nearly a year in negotiations with Amazon to secure the state-of-the-art warehouse. Mayor Lee Brand’s Economic Expansion Act, approved by the City Council in 2016, calls for Fresno to rebate 90% of the city’s share of property taxes as well as the city’s entire share of sales, and use taxes paid by the company on purchases it makes in Fresno.

The city spent more than $1 million in broadband installation, expanded roads leading to the warehouse and modified bus routes, according to Councilman Luis Chavez, a vocal supporter of the city's Amazon deal.

To qualify for the incentives, hard-capped at $30 million over 30 years, Amazon agreed to provide 750 new full-time jobs at the center throughout that time period.

Amazon also committed to a $53 million investment in the city, county and Fresno Unified School District over 30 years. Since opening, the company has has donated $15,000 to the Fresno Unified School District to support STEM and robotics education for more than 600 local students and $25,000 to the nonprofit WestCare Homeless Alleviation, it said.

In addition to a $15 minimum wage, Amazon offers employees comprehensive medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as a 401k plan with a 50% company match. Employees can receive up to 20 weeks of paid family leave. Amazon also offers nearly full tuition for employees to go back to school in high-demand fields, it said.

Chavez said Amazon’s presence has forced other warehouses, like Kraft and OK Produce, to raise hourly wages by $2 or $3 in order to compete. It also put Fresno on the map for other companies, he said.

“Now that Amazon and Ulta [a cosmetics supplier] came, there’s been a lot of interest in other companies coming to Fresno, and I think that’s been a big plus for the city of Fresno to provide more jobs for the community,” Chavez said.

However, he added the city needs to dig deeper to learn why the injury rate is “abnormally high.”

“To have 12 out of 100 employees to be injured in that span is really high,” Chavez said. “Our goal should not be the state or the national average, it should be well below that.”

In an emailed statement to The Bee, Mayor Brand said he couldn’t speak about the company’s workplace injuries, but said worker safety in general was a basic expectation.

“Since their e-commerce center opened in 2018, Amazon has had a positive effect on our community as well as our economy, providing thousands of good paying jobs that helped Fresno achieve record low unemployment and bring opportunity and advancement for Fresno families,” Brand said.

He added that regulatory agencies like Cal/OSHA closely monitor and enforce worker safety.

“I expect every business in Fresno to not only comply with worker safety laws, but also to value their employees,” he said. “Given what Amazon has done for their employees with benefits and education incentives, I expect that they also take workplace safety very seriously.” fulfillment

Fear of Reporting Injuries

Most of the workers The Bee interviewed said they were scared to report injuries to their supervisors. When they did, they said they felt discouraged from filing formal injury reports.