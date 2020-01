Californians who live in wildfire zones are in crisis mode. Many of them have reported that they can't get their home insurance renewed or if they can, that their rates have skyrocketed after the state's string of unprecedented fire years. It's not just household-name insurers like Farmers or State Farm, but lesser known companies that insure those companies, called "re-insurers." We find out exactly what the problem is.

Guest: Dale Kasler, Sacramento Bee reporter