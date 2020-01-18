Judge Not Happy With PG&E ... Again

The judge overseeing PG&E's criminal probation is demanding – again – the company account for failing to properly manage vegetation around power lines.

That's a fancy way of saying, "trim the damn trees, PG&E!"

PG&E lawyers seem to be masters of "dog ate my homework" excuses: We have so many miles of power lines we can't possibly properly manage vegetation everywhere!

By my calculations PG&E has "approximately 100,000 miles of overhead transmission and distribution lines," and they're going to do a really, really good job of vegetation management on . . . 2,500 miles of power lines.

That doesn't sound good enough to me.