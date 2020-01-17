Federal Agency Looks Into Complaints of Sudden Acceleration in Three Tesla Models

The U.S. government's auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three models of Tesla's electric vehicles can accelerate suddenly on their own.
An unidentified person petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation into the problem. An agency document shows 127 owner complaints to the government, which includes 110 crashes and 52 injuries.
The agency said it will look into allegations that cover about 500,000 Tesla vehicles. That includes Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. The agency's investigations office will evaluate the petition and then decide if it should open a formal probe.
Messages were left Friday seeking comment from Tesla.
NHTSA is already investigating three December crashes involving Tesla vehicles in which three people were killed. The agency's special crash investigations unit sent teams to Gardena, California, and Terre Haute, Indiana, to probe two fatal crashes. Another crash in Connecticut also is under investigation.
Frank Boris, a former head of safety defect investigations for NHTSA, said the number of complaints cited in the petition is unusual and warrants further investigation.
“The sheer number of complaints would certainly catch my eye,” said Boris, who now runs an auto safety consulting business.
Tesla owners communicate with other owners in online forums and via social media, and that could influence the number of complaints, he said.