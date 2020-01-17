QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement?

Born in Atlanta on January 15, 1929, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 91 on Wednesday.

Take this quiz to see how much you know about the civil rights icon and the movement he helped lead.

(Article continues below the quiz)





Most of us know at least a little something about the man: a brilliant African American civil rights leader who delivered the famous “I Have a Dream” speech and was assassinated for his efforts. City streets throughout the nation bear his name. A national holiday commemorates his achievements.

For most Americans, though, knowledge about King — and basic understanding of civil rights history overall — doesn't extend much beyond that. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, for instance, reported that only 2 percent of high school seniors could correctly answer a basic question about the Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education case.