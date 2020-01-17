Giants' New Woman Coach 'Says A Lot' About Where MLB is Going

While Nakken is the first woman to coach full-time in the major leagues, the horsehide ceiling, so to speak, was first broken by Justine Siegal.

Siegal was hired in 2015 by the Oakland Athletics as a coach in their instructional league in Arizona and has been a batting practice pitcher for both the A's and Cleveland.

"When I first decided I wanted to be a coach, I told my coach I wanted to be like him, I wanted to coach college baseball," Siegal said. "He laughed at me. He said no man would listen to me on a ball field. And yet, here we are. Not only did I find out men will listen to me on a ball field, you have major leaguers who are gonna be listening to Alyssa."

Siegal founded and runs Baseball for All, a nonprofit that advocates for girls who want to play the game. She says Alyssa Nakken's hiring is very significant.

"To have a woman in such a high position - there's girls all around the world dreaming that one day, that can be them," Siegal said. "It says a lot to where MLB's going. It's been a long road for many women who have been the only one on the field, or the only one in the scouting room, the GM's room."

Nakken and another new assistant coach, Mark Hallberg, will "focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team," according to the Giants' press release. That's led to some speculation that the new hires are less about baseball and more about image — both for MLB and a team that hasn't had much success in recent seasons. But Siegal said that in her experience, that's not how it works in professional baseball.