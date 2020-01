Even though a DHS watchdog found numerous problems at GEO Group's Adelanto facility in California, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently signed a new 15-year contract with the for-profit prison company.

Not only did ICE lock in a new 15-year contract with GEO Group, the troubled Adelanto immigration facility will expand by 700 detention beds.

GEO reportedly made over $1 billion over the past year in federal contracts.

Talk about failing up . . .