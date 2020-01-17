Watch Archival KQED Footage of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 Bay Area Speech

To honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, we're resurfacing footage of his last large-scale address in the Bay Area.

Seven thousand people surrounded the stage to hear King's anti-war speech at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza on May 17, 1967. Speaking a few years after the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts, he talked about the need for a "revolution of values," including a radical redistribution of economic wealth and political power.

Looking out into the crowd of students — some sitting in trees, others crowded against the podium — he expressed his appreciation for the university's support of the civil rights movement.

"Somehow I still have faith that keeps me going through these difficult days. ... I'll tell you why I have the faith, and it is because of universities like this where thousands of young people, black and white, who have the new vision that we need in this age," King said near the end of his speech. "And so I can still sing 'We shall overcome.' I know many can't sing it now, but I can still sing it because I believe the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice."

KQED does not own the rights to the audio of this footage. You can view the entire speech here.