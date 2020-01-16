Newsom to Unveil Travel Trailers for Homeless in Oakland

Newsom's proposed budget, which he unveiled last week, also included $750 million in a new state fund to pay for rent subsidies, help communities build more affordable housing and support board and care homes.

There's also $695 million to expand Medi-Cal to pay for housing and supportive services for the chronically homeless.

California saw double-digit increases in the number of people experiencing homelessness between 2018 and 2019, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The state is now home to more than a quarter of the nation's homeless population.

In Oakland, the homeless population grew 47% between 2017 and 2019, according to Alameda County's biennial homeless count.

This story will be updated.