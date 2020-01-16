Newsom to Unveil Travel Trailers for Homeless in Oakland
Newsom to Unveil Travel Trailers for Homeless in Oakland

Erin Baldassari
Newsom will be in Oakland Thursday afternoon for the final stop on his homelessness tour, where he's been showcasing solutions to address California's growing homeless population.  (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

Gov. Gavin Newsom will stop in Oakland Thursday afternoon to unveil the first of what is expected to be several travel trailer sites in the state to house people experiencing homelessness.

In a tweet Thursday, the Governor's Office showcased the trailers, which were on the way to a vacant city-owned lot near the Oakland Coliseum.

It's the final stop of a nearly weeklong tour that began Monday in Grass Valley, where Newsom visited two homeless service providers and toured shelters before traveling to Southern California and the Central Valley to visit homeless services and mental health providers there.

Thursday's event comes on the heels of Newsom's executive order last week when he said his office would make state land available for temporary emergency housing to address the state's growing homeless population.

Newsom's proposed budget, which he unveiled last week, also included $750 million in a new state fund to pay for rent subsidies, help communities build more affordable housing and support board and care homes.

There's also $695 million to expand Medi-Cal to pay for housing and supportive services for the chronically homeless.

California saw double-digit increases in the number of people experiencing homelessness between 2018 and 2019, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The state is now home to more than a quarter of the nation's homeless population.

In Oakland, the homeless population grew 47% between 2017 and 2019, according to Alameda County's biennial homeless count.

This story will be updated.

