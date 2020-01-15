Despite Findings of 'Negligent' Care, ICE to Expand Troubled California Detention Center

"I hate to be alone," he told the expert.

The detainee's case is detailed in a previously confidential report on the Adelanto facility obtained by NPR. Despite the report's findings — and repeated, scathing criticism of the facility from the federal government's own internal watchdogs — ICE decided at the end of 2019 to renew and expand a contract to keep the Adelanto facility open.

The report dates to late 2017, but attorneys and advocates say the problems identified in the report have persisted. ICE declined to respond to specific findings in the report.

Like many other detention centers, the Adelanto facility is operated by a for-profit company — in this case, the GEO Group. The U.S. government is GEO's single biggest customer, and the company has made nearly $1 billion in federal contracts over the past 12 months, according to government data.

The company's business has been threatened by a new California law that largely bans for-profit companies from operating prisons and immigration detention facilities in the state. Findings of inadequate care and treatment of detainees at the Adelanto facility and others were a driving force behind that law.

But by signing the new 15-year contract before the law could take effect, GEO and the Trump administration effectively circumvented the state of California until 2034. (GEO has also sued the state in federal court, arguing that the California law is unconstitutional.)

Advocates and attorneys for immigrants say the new contract — which also expands the Adelanto facility by more than 700 detention beds — demonstrates how ICE fails to hold contractors accountable for major problems in immigration detention centers.

Their concerns are echoed in the report obtained by NPR from the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, an internal oversight office.

Among the report's findings:

The facility failed to meet ICE's own standards for using solitary confinement. One detainee, for instance, cumulatively spent nearly 2 1/2 years in solitary.

Staff used pepper spray on immigrants held in detention but did not follow best practices when it came time to remove the spray from detainees — in some cases their efforts intensified the painful "burning effect."

It was "more likely than not" that problems with medical care "contributed to medical injuries, including bone deformities and detainee deaths."

And government experts were so alarmed that they recommended "immediately" transferring "at-risk" detainees to another facility to protect their health and safety.

The expert DHS inspectors found that, in several cases, ICE and GEO had been either unwilling or unable to fix problems despite repeated warnings over the years.

The report's findings provide a window into the types of challenges presented by the Trump administration's push to detain more immigrants who are awaiting asylum hearings or deportation proceedings. Under the president's hard-line immigration policies, the number of immigrants in detention has grown to all-time highs, with private companies like GEO playing a central role in that system. While defenders say the crackdown is needed to help stem what they call a crisis on the southern border, immigration advocates say the growing reliance on detention has stretched an already troubled system to the breaking point.

'These Reports Never See the Light of Day'

NPR has sought records regarding the facility for more than a year and obtained this report under the Freedom of Information Act. Sources familiar with the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties say such reports almost always remain confidential.

"Normally, these reports never see the light of day," says Nick Schwellenbach, a senior investigator with the nonprofit watchdog group Project on Government Oversight, or POGO.

In September 2019, POGO released a version of the report after filing a public records lawsuit. But the government had more heavily redacted critical findings and recommendations.

"It's kind of confounding why they withheld some of this information [from us]," says Schwellenbach.

A representative for GEO said the company would "defer to ICE" on any response to the report.

Lori K. Haley, a spokesperson for ICE, also declined to comment on specific findings in the report.

In an email, Haley wrote, "The safety, rights and health of detainees in ICE's care are of paramount concern."

But, she noted, the agency "either did not concur or only partially concurred with roughly half their recommendations."

Haley declined to say which recommendations ICE agreed with and why, or what actions the agency took in response.

Lawyers, who regularly visit the facility and represent detainees there, say they have seen little evidence that ICE or GEO has followed through on the recommendations.

"I don't have reason to believe that many of these reports are being taken as seriously as they should by the facility or by ICE," says Pilar Gonzalez of the nonprofit Disability Rights California, which advocates for detainees at the facility.

Liz Jordan, an attorney with the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center, says the issues identified in the report have persisted.

"ICE does not demand any sort of accountability from the contractors or force any changes or improvements," says Jordan, who is representing current and former Adelanto detainees in a lawsuit.

"Instead, they get rewarded to keep on keeping on."

'No Correction Was Made'

The Adelanto ICE Processing Center holds nearly 2,000 adult detainees, most of whom have no criminal record.

Unlike prison, immigration detention is not meant as punishment. The government holds people in detention while deciding their immigration status.

In November 2017, the authors of the report — three DHS experts in health care, corrections and mental health — traveled to Adelanto, California, to inspect the ICE detention facility after a series of complaints. The names of the experts are redacted in the report.

All three experts found major problems, but the most serious findings in the documents obtained by NPR come from the report on health care.

"Overall, the medical care at the Adelanto facility is inadequate" and does not meet federal standards, the report found, citing "incompetent clinical medical leadership."