Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers for Trump's Senate Trial

In announcing the managers, Pelosi said: "What is at stake here is the Constitution of the United States."

She accused Trump of using the congressional appropriations process "as his private ATM machine to grant or withhold funds granted by Congress in order to advance his personal and political advantage." That's a reference to the White House's hold on defense aid to Ukraine even though the funds had been appropriated by Congress. The president's defenders argue the money was held up because of concerns over political corruption in Ukraine.

In a statement, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the naming of the House managers "does not change a single thing. President Trump has done nothing wrong. He looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated."

On Wednesday the House is also holding a long-awaited vote to send to the Senate the two articles of impeachment against Trump that lawmakers approved last month, setting the stage for a Senate trial to begin next week.

"The Senate is on trial as well as the president," Nadler said. "Does the Senate conduct a trial according to the Constitution, to vindicate the republic, or does the Senate participate in the president's crimes by covering them up?"

The vote comes a month after the House approved two articles of impeachment against the president, charging him with abusing the powers of his office by attempting to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate potential political opponent Joe Biden and his son's activities there and with obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate in its investigation. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has excoriated the process.

Following the vote, the House will inform the Senate it is ready to transmit the articles across the Capitol. The Senate will respond that it is ready to receive them, and a formal procession and reception will take place. That could occur later Wednesday.

As early as Thursday morning, the impeachment managers will read the House resolution that appointed them as well as the articles of impeachment in full – on the Senate floor. Later that day, the Senate will proceed to the articles at 1 p.m. – or sooner. The Senate would then inform Chief Justice John Roberts who would come over and be sworn in by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is the Senate president pro tempore. Roberts would then swear in all 100 senators as jurors. After this, the president is summoned and given time to respond.