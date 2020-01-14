Head of California's New Online Community College Resigns After Less Than a Year

The head of California's new online-only community college announced her resignation Monday, just shy of a year on the job and less than four months since the controversial school opened its virtual doors.

Calbright College President and CEO Heather Hiles will leave her post on March 31, and remain on administrative leave until then, an unexpected development that has prompted critics of the school to question its future.

Leadership of the college has been taken over by Calbright’s chief operating officer, Derek Gordon, and chief technology officer, Ari Bader-Natal. The school plans to appoint an interim chief executive officer until a new president and CEO is hired.

Hiles resigned of her own volition, according to Taylor Huckaby, the college’s communications director.

“Our board appreciates the leadership provided by Ms. Hiles during her tenure as Calbright’s chief executive officer,” said Tom Epstein, president of the college’s board of trustees, in a statement Monday. “She led the launch of the start-up college that has already enrolled hundreds of students. Systems are in place to expand operations over time to meet the college’s goal of providing flexible online job-based learning opportunities to help adult workers in California obtain the skills they need to advance their careers.”