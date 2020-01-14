Australia’s bushfires have scorched forests and farmlands, destroying thousands of homes. At least 28 people have died so far, as well as hundreds of millions of wild and domestic animals. These Australian mega-blazes are reminiscent of California's recent tragic history with wildfires.
Guest: Malcom North, Researcher, U.S. Forest Service
California Foresters Reflect on Australian Wildfires
