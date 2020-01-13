Sonoma County Supes to Consider Buying Houses for Some Homeless on Santa Rosa Trail



While homelessness is a hard-to-fix national problem, it is particularly severe in California. The state's homeless population jumped 16% in the last year. California has the highest number of tent cities, according to a report by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty. And according to a new report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, California's homeless population accounts for 53% of all unsheltered people in the country. Overall, the state has more than 150,000 people experiencing homelessness, according to the report.

Given the growing crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed more than $1.4 billion in his new budget for expanded state and local efforts on immediate housing and services. Some $750 million of that would be placed in a special fund to pay the rent of people facing homelessness and to jump-start the construction of more affordable housing. The first-term Democrat has also ordered state agencies to do more to help find temporary sites — including decommissioned hospitals or unused land — for the state's expanding homeless encampments.

Across the state, residents are demanding robust coordinated action on what has now become a public health crisis. There are rising concerns about health and safety problems inside the encampments, including disease, open drug use, violence, crime and fire risks. In Los Angeles County alone, the death rate for homeless has risen steadily for years and in 2018 topped 1,000 — about three deaths a day.

Living on the Trail

Wiry, frenzied and with a ready smile through some missing teeth, Gibson says he prefers the nickname "Cowboy."

"Well, they call me cowboy," Gibson says, "I always 'cowboy up' for other people because I take care of others when I have nothing and stretch myself thin. It's very hard," he says of life among broken pallets and ripped tarps. "It's a struggle for anybody to keep warm and keep your heart and head light and strong. I'm doing the best I can."

Gibson, who has lived here for nearly a year, says the camp has a haphazard sense of community. People watch out for each other. But he concedes the camp has serious problems with garbage, vermin, inadequate toilets and some drug use.

County and city agencies have tried to offer some services, including adding portable toilets and trash control. But camp residents say it's not enough.

"If you don't have someone taking out the trash, it's gonna pile up," Gibson says. "Some people are elderly and can't really do a lot on their own. Some are young people that are very inexperienced with life. I try to a be a guiding light."

At a nearby tent, an older woman pops her head out shouting obscenities at no one in particular.

"People need to open up their eyes and realize they could end up like this," Gibson says. "A lot of people are one [pay]check away. Show some humanity."

Soon a pickup truck pulls up with donations. Time to "cowboy up," Gibson says, as he moves to help unload used warm clothes from a local resident.

"I drive by every morning and today I was just heartbroken," says commuter Vania Supulveda. "My daughter complains, 'Oh, it's so cold out today' when we see this. And we go back home to a nice warm home. It's depressing. I grew up in Brazil, in a Third World country, and I've never seen something like this so close to me."

Exploring Solutions

The Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on the purchase of three large homes — two in central Santa Rosa and one in Cotati — that would provide housing for some of the people living on the trail. If approved, Hopkins told KQED's Forum that the homes could be operational as early as next month.

The state's "No Place Like Home" program would fund the purchase of the three homes. Hopkins hopes an additional two homes will be purchased eventually, totaling a cost of $6 million that includes furnishings and supportive services.

"This is actually a model that ... already is actually working in a lot of areas in Sonoma County," Hopkins told Forum. "They have been very, very successful at getting people off the street and into housing."

Some residents in similar models have even transitioned into renting their own apartments, Hopkins said.

"That's always the goal, right? Is to get people back fully on their feet and able to be supporting themselves in a type of housing that is acceptable. What's happening right now on the Joe Rodota Trail, we know is completely unacceptable," Hopkins told Forum.

Additionally, Hopkins is exploring an outdoor shelter option that would still allow people to camp, but would provide a navigation trailer with supportive services. It would equip people with "fundamental human needs," such as restrooms, electricity, water and, ideally, shower and laundry facilities, Hopkins said.

"When you talk about the encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail, it is actually very difficult to service because it's actually spread out over about a mile and a half of linear trail," Hopkins said. "So it's tough for service workers to actually go out there ... and actually provide people with a plan to get them off the trail and into housing."

Public Backlash in Sonoma County

"It just showcases the failure of government at all levels to meaningfully have a safety net for human beings," Hopkins said. "There's just no room for error now, there's no safety net."

On Thursday, Sonoma County's chief homelessness official, Geoffrey Ross, announced his resignation. The Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday to confirm Barbie Robinson, the county health services director, as interim executive director of the Community Development Commission.

Robinson has drawn praise from supervisors, including Hopkins, for stepping into a leadership position and working alongside Ross to craft a plan to allocate $12 million in emergency funds for the encampment.

Hopkins has also helped lead efforts to find solutions for the camp, including working on the emergency funding plan and setting up an emergency operations center to better coordinate responses to a complex problem with no easy fixes.

Still, the first-term politician is facing blowback over the camp. A handful of angry constituents started an effort to recall Hopkins, even though she faces an election in March. Their petition accuses Hopkins of failing to act — "her watch, her failure" — and calls the homeless encampment a "public cesspool" that's undermining businesses, homes and quality of life.

The problem cuts across complex issues, including rising housing costs and skyrocketing rents, stagnant wages, poverty, addiction and mental health treatment.

Complicating attempts to find a solution in Sonoma is a local injunction that says the county can't arrest or fine its way out of the crisis.

A federal court ruling carries even more weight. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that homeless people essentially have a Constitutional right to camp on public property if local governments can't provide enough shelter beds and services. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal in that case.