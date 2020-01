Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out a $222 billion state budget on Friday, which included a plan to lower prescription drug costs by creating a California generic drug label.

If any place can throw its group buying power around, it's California, the world's fifth-largest economy.

I'd wager that all Californians (OK, except for the ones who work for pharmaceutical companies) agree with Newsom's statement that, "the cost of health care is just too damn high."