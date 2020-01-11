UC Santa Cruz Workers Join Striking Grad Students, Rally for Higher Pay

TAs across the UC system are all paid the same rate, regardless of their community’s cost of living. They make roughly $2,400 a month before taxes. Their 20-hour workweek includes instructing labs, holding office hours and grading.

On Dec. 9, just before finals week of the fall quarter, hundreds of UC Santa Cruz graduate students went on strike — a grading strike. They decided not to submit grades for undergraduate courses until the university provides a $1,400 cost of living adjustment for all graduate students.

“This isn’t like holding the grades hostage or something like that. It's saying that we can't do the labor that we're expected to do if the university won't pay us the money that we need to live and work here,” said Boardman.

Nearly 9,000 undergraduate students were impacted, according to Boardman. As the new quarter gets underway, TAs have reached out to students and submitted grades for those who urgently need them. According to the university, about 80% of all grades are in, but that includes grades not handled by TAs.

Undergraduate student Sara Valenzuela was still missing one grade during the first week back at school.

“Well, it's been very, I don't want to say stressful but at the same time a little. Just because over the winter break, it's kind of like nerve wracking not knowing what you got for the class and you know how that builds anxiety,” Valenzuela said.