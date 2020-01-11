The Thrust
Search
X
Donate
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown

The Thrust

27 min
Scott Shafer
Jerry Brown at his ranch in Colusa County, California.  (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

Unlike his first time in the governor’s office, Jerry Brown uses ballot initiatives to create a forward-moving agenda; leading California off a fiscal cliff and enacting reforms on criminal justice and water.  And when Donald Trump wins the presidency, Brown rejects the label of the California “resistance” in favor of pushing ahead with progressive policy.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.