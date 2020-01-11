Unlike his first time in the governor’s office, Jerry Brown uses ballot initiatives to create a forward-moving agenda; leading California off a fiscal cliff and enacting reforms on criminal justice and water. And when Donald Trump wins the presidency, Brown rejects the label of the California “resistance” in favor of pushing ahead with progressive policy.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
The Thrust
27 min
Jerry Brown at his ranch in Colusa County, California. (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)
