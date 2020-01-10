What Does Safety For Trans People In Prison Look Like?
The Bay

What Does Safety For Trans People In Prison Look Like?

15 min
Alan MontecilloMiranda Leitsinger
Yekaterina Wesa Patience, a transgender woman housed at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville on July 25, 2019. (Monica Lam/KQED)

Prison can be a brutal place for anyone. But for trans people who are incarcerated, it's even more dangerous.

A new bill in California's state legislature is aimed at making conditions safer. If passed, it would allow transgender inmates to choose whether to be incarcerated in men's or women's facilities.

KQED reporters visited the California Medical Facility, a men’s prison in Vacaville, to hear why some transgender inmates see this bill as a life saving measure, while others say more needs to be done to protect them.

Guest: Miranda Leitsinger, KQED reporter

