The Political Mind of Jerry Brown

27 min
Scott Shafer
Jerry Brown, during his time as Mayor of Oakland.  (Courtesy of the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)

Brown takes office as mayor of Oakland in 1999, with the goals of improving development, public safety, and schools. He learns that solving the city’s issues will take direct action: negotiating with neighbors, riding along with cops, and walking the hallways of the city’s schools. But critics say getting closer to the problems didn’t remove Brown’s blind spots. 

