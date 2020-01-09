FEC Commissioner Rips Facebook Over Political Ad Policy: 'This Will Not Do'

A different take comes from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the online civil rights group, which accused Facebook of exempting politicians from the rules it applies to everyone else.

In a statement sent to NPR, Gennie Gebhart, the EFF's associate director of research, said, "Facebook readily and pervasively plays the role of speech referee for the general public, but, concerned about playing politics, applies a more permissive set of rules to powerful political groups complaining about bias."

Despite backing part of Facebook's revised policy, the ACLU's Wizner agrees with critics who say the company should change how it handles targeted political advertising.

"There is something different about online microtargeted advertisements and the kind of political advertisements that we've mainly seen in the past, on radio and television," he says. With targeted ad campaigns, he adds, "it's possible for candidates to send one advertisement to me and a different one to my neighbor across the street. And so that makes it easier for lies to go uncorrected."

Among the changes Wizner would like to see: more information from Facebook about which users have been targeted with political ads, so misleading information can be rebutted.

"If a candidate is going to run an ad that goes only to men in one neighborhood, or only to women in another, then we should know who the target audience was," he says. "So that if the ad contains falsehoods, we know how to better target our responses and corrections. And Facebook should consider raising the minimum number of targeted audience members for ads — so that we're dealing with a more common political conversation, and not a different one for each household."

The FEC's Weintraub has urged tech companies to take an aggressive stand against microtargeting potential voters with ads. In an opinion piece for The Washington Post last November, Weintraub wrote, "Microtargeting by foreign and domestic actors in 2016 proved to be a potent weapon for spreading disinformation and sowing discord."

The fears go beyond foreign interference. In recent months, Facebook, Twitter and Google refused to remove a misleading video ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign that targeted Biden.

“Today’s announcement is more window dressing around their decision to allow paid misinformation," said Bill Russo, a campaign spokesman for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.