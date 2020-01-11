When a tax revolt leads to the passage of Proposition 13, California Democrats are shell-shocked, while Jerry Brown sees a political opening. But in his second term as governor, Brown’s political eye begins to fail him; in a disastrous run for president, a bungled response to an agricultural crisis, and a losing Senate campaign that leaves him out of politics.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
The Eye
28 min
Jerry Brown as governor in the 1970's. (Courtesy of the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)
