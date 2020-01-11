The Eye
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown

28 min
Scott Shafer
Jerry Brown as governor in the 1970's.  (Courtesy of the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)

When a tax revolt leads to the passage of Proposition 13, California Democrats are shell-shocked, while Jerry Brown sees a political opening. But in his second term as governor, Brown’s political eye begins to fail him; in a disastrous run for president, a bungled response to an agricultural crisis, and a losing Senate campaign that leaves him out of politics. 

