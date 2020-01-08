How the Killing of a California Man Sparked Conflict with Iran
How the Killing of a California Man Sparked Conflict with Iran

Sawsan Morrar, Sacramento Bee
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A report in the Sacramento Bee offers insight into the events that led up to the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Last month, an Iraqi-American translator from Sacramento was killed in a rocket attack while working in Iraq. The Bee reports the attack that cost Nawres Waleed Hamid his life set off a chain of events that prompted the U.S. to carry out the strikes that killed Soleimani last week.

