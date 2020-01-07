Judge Drops Final Lawsuit From Parents in Kate Steinle's Death

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the final outstanding lawsuit filed by the parents of Kate Steinle following her death on a San Francisco pier in 2015, in a case that sparked a national debate over sanctuary city policies.

Jim Steinle and Elizabeth Sullivan sued the U.S. government for employing a ranger who left the handgun used in the shooting unlocked in a vehicle on a San Francisco street in June 2015. The gun ended up in the hands of Jose Garcia-Zarate.

Garcia-Zarate said he unwittingly picked up the gun wrapped in a T-shirt, and it fired accidentally. The bullet ricocheted off a concrete walkway and struck Steinle, who was with her father and a family friend on Pier 14.

A San Francisco jury acquitted Garcia-Zarate of murder and assault charges and convicted him only of being a felon in possession of a gun. A state appeals court overturned the conviction.