Thinking Globally, Rezoning Locally

San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener's controversial SB 50 – which would dramatically alter housing and land use in California – is back in the spotlight.

The bill would require cities to dramatically increase housing near transit stops and virtually eliminate single-family zoning across the state.

I love the idea of ending the housing crisis, supporting transit, fighting homelessness and combating global warming while not gentrifying neighborhoods (all in one bill!) and am going to be amazed if Wiener does it.

It's a high-wire act that I hope succeeds.