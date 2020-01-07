Martins Beach, Not Vinod's Beach

California is suing billionaire Vinod Khosla, who has fought for a decade to prevent public access to Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay.

The California State Lands Commission and Coastal Commission are demanding that Khosla open up access to the beach, removing signs and gates that block public access. The only road that leads to the beach runs through Khosla's property.

It is battles like these that remind me how lucky we are to have public beach access all up and down the coast of California, with a few heavily litigated exceptions.