Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED's new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics. In this episode, hear about Brown's early years as a Jesuit (and political) novice, when he discovered that the world of ideas was very different from the world of politics.
Political Breakdown
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: The Novice
23 min
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.