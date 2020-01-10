The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: The Novice
Political Breakdown

The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: The Novice

23 min
Scott Shafer

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED's new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics. In this episode, hear about Brown's early years as a Jesuit (and political) novice, when he discovered that the world of ideas was very different from the world of politics. 

