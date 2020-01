U.S. forces assassinated a top general of Iran's elite Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in a drone attack as his convoy left Baghdad's international airport.

Yet, President Trump and top administration officials described what looks like an act of war in terms of peace.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted about "de-escalation" seven different times after the attack.

Even though Soleimani was definitely a bad guy, this sure seems like a Trumpian way to make peace in the Middle East.