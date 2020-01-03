Jerry Brown often complains that no one comes to him for political advice. So we came knocking, and we’re glad we did. Across more than forty hours of exclusive interviews, Brown shares his lessons on politics and government gleaned from his five decades in the arena. You can hear it all in KQED’s latest podcast, “The Political Mind of Jerry Brown.”

Catch a sneak preview of the first episode right here on Political Breakdown on Thursday, January 9. And in the meantime, subscribe to The Political Mind of Jerry Brown on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, Spotify, or wherever you listen. The entire season of the show comes out on Saturday, January 11.