David Stern, One of the Most Influential NBA Commissioners, is Dead at 77

Stern spent 30 years as commissioner of the NBA, beginning in 1984. He took over the league during a time of some uncertainty; the NBA's image had been battered by reports of widespread drug use among players. But that same year, Michael Jordan entered the league along with other soon-to-be superstars like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Under Stern's leadership, the league began to soar. It added seven new teams, spread its brand globally and saw revenue and player salaries skyrocket.

Stern was also a driving force behind the creation of the Women's National Basketball Association in 1996. The commissioner of the WNBA, Cathy Englebert, described Stern's commitment to women's sports as "ahead of its time" and said it had "provided countless opportunities for women and young girls who aspire to play basketball."