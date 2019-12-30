Your Roadkill Dinner Will Have to Wait
Your Roadkill Dinner Will Have to Wait

Mark Fiore

Even though California's "roadkill bill" goes into effect Jan. 1, the soonest you might be able to legally eat roadkill will be in 2022.

SB 395 allows people to legally salvage "deer, elk, pronghorn antelope or wild pig" that have been accidentally killed on state roadways, but setting up the permitting system and a "user-friendly and cell-phone-friendly web-based portal" that the law requires will take some time.

Hence, the two-year wait for your delicious roadside treats.

Now, if only there was a user-friendly web-based portal that notified deer of approaching automobiles ...

