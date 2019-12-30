2019 Bay Area News Quiz: The Year in Review

Well, it’s been quite the news year. The Mueller Report, Brexit, Hong Kong protests, mass shootings, the U.S.-China trade war, an underwhelming Games of Thrones series finale. Oh, and the whole impeachment thing (remember that?). The relentless slurry of national and international headlines can make it downright hard to remember all the important news that shook the Bay Area in 2019. So, think you've got your finger on the pulse of the region? Test your local news chops with this year-in-review quiz (and no Googling!).



