U.S. Steps Up Deportations to Iraq, Despite Worsening Violence There

In 2017, the Trump administration ordered stepped-up deportations of Iraqis convicted of felonies who were in the U.S. legally but had not become citizens. U.S. and international law prevent deportation back to countries where deportees would be under threat. But ICE has continued to deport Iraqis to a country now wracked by anti-government protests and renewed violence.

Many of the deportees hadn't seen Iraq since they were children, and some had never seen it at all. Most served time for felonies in U.S. prisons years ago, and those convictions have prevented them from becoming citizens.

Aldaoud was born in Greece to Iraqi refugee parents who came to the U.S. legally in 1979, when he was a baby. He spoke no Arabic and had never been to Iraq when ICE picked him up in Michigan as part of a sweep in 2017. He'd served time for convictions in a series of criminal charges over the course of two decades.

After almost two years in immigration detention, the 41-year-old Christian man was sent to Najaf, a Shiite holy city in southern Iraq.

"His family called me. They told me, 'Please go pick up Jimmy.' I mean, you know, he ain't got no papers. He ain't got no clothes — nothing, nothing — not even a penny," says Kada, another member of Michigan's Chaldean Christian community, deported in 2018. "Anyways, he came, and he went into a depression."

Kada and others who knew Aldaoud say he was afraid to leave the apartment.

"He talked to himself all day — 'God, please take me back home; please, God, I don't know nothing over here. I'm scared. I'm Christian. I'm this, I'm that.' He was walking over here naked, like, with no clothes. I told him, 'We can't do that over here.' Like, he was going crazy."

Kada, 39, says ICE deported Aldaoud with a month's worth of insulin and no other medication. Asked by NPR, ICE would say only that it deported him with an adequate supply of medication.

Aldaoud called Kada in early August, crying, saying he was on the floor and he couldn't breathe. An ambulance took Aldaoud to the hospital, which discharged him a few hours later. When an Iraqi friend checked on him later that same day, he found Aldaoud lifeless on the floor. The morgue listed Aldaoud's cause of death as heart failure.

"I don't have anything to prove who I am"

Most of the deportees have no valid Iraqi identification documents. They are sent from the U.S. with no passport, only a one-way travel document known as a laissez passer, issued by the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, D.C. With no way to prove who they are, they are subject to arrest at Iraqi checkpoints, can't rent apartments or even receive money via wire transfers.

"We can't speak Arabic," says Kada. "We can't read and write. We can't do nothing. We can't go anywhere."

Nashat Butris was deported in July with no money and no clothes. He says he stayed with Jimmy Aldaoud for a few days when he arrived. Now he has a bunk in a sparsely furnished room at a shelter run by a church in Baghdad. He has no relatives in Iraq and speaks only broken Arabic.