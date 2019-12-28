Even Amid Affluence of Tech Capital, Local News Struggles

Bay Area News Group Executive Editor Frank Pine said he understands the loyalty people have for the newspapers they grew up with, but said there is no way to turn back time.

The East Bay Times has collaborated with other publications in efforts to beef up local reporting, including a recent in-depth project about law enforcement officers with criminal convictions. The news group also received a grant from Google to test a premium, ad-free service for subscribers.

"Our business — the business of news — continues to be distressed, and we're doing our level best to stabilize that business and make it sustainable into the future," Pine said.

The loss of so many daily news outlets in this relatively well-to-do region has a ring of irony: Much of the East Bay's wealth and growth is due to tech giants — Apple, Facebook and Google — whose headquarters are a mere bridge crossing away on the other side of San Francisco Bay.

The dominance of Facebook and Google, which rake in the majority of digital ad dollars, is a key reason the traditional news business has been struggling through a period of layoffs and readership decline.

Apple's iPhone conditioned people to abandon print and seek information with a swipe of a screen. Since the iPhone debuted in 2007, employment in U.S. newspaper newsrooms has dropped by nearly half, according to the Pew Research Center.

David Chavern, president and chief executive of the News Media Alliance, said Google and Facebook can solve the crisis affecting the news industry by paying more for content and sharing more data about the people who click on it.

"The fact of the matter is that both Google and Facebook control everything about the news experience, and yet they don't want to compensate the people who create that content," he said.

Newspaper ad revenue was $50 billion in 2005, according to the Pew Research Center. Today, it's $14 billion.

Representatives of Google and Facebook reject the suggestion that their companies are responsible for the decline of newspapers, saying business models, readership and the way society operates changed dramatically.

They say they are making it easier for people to subscribe and are offering grants, partnerships and training programs to boost local news, but draw the line at sharing digital revenue at the levels news executives want.

"It's not about providing artificial props to models that frankly are no longer valid," said Richard Gingras, vice president of news for Google. "It's not a healthy thing if you're dependent on other sources for revenue to allow you to do your journalistic work."