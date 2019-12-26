One of the oldest local newspapers in California is closing on Sunday. The Martinez News Gazette is printing its final paper after more than 160 years in operation. Devin Katayama and the team from KQED’s The Bay visited the newsroom during their final days.
Martinez's Local Newspaper Prints Its Last Issue
7 min
Rick Jones, editor of the Martinez News-Gazette, standing next to a stack of archival copies of the paper, which has been publishing since 1858. (Ericka Cruz Guevarra/KQED)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.