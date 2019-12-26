Martinez's Local Newspaper Prints Its Last Issue
Martinez's Local Newspaper Prints Its Last Issue

Bianca Taylor
Rick Jones, editor of the Martinez News-Gazette, standing next to a stack of archival copies of the paper, which has been publishing since 1858. (Ericka Cruz Guevarra/KQED)

One of the oldest local newspapers in California is closing on Sunday. The Martinez News Gazette is printing its final paper after more than 160 years in operation. Devin Katayama and the team from KQED’s The Bay visited the newsroom during their final days.

