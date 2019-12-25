Burning Man Organizers Sue Over Millions in US Permit Fees

"This case is our attempt to break this cycle," Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller said in an email to the newspaper.

The Burning Man organization is seeking "relief from defendants' ongoing, unlawful and prejudicial conduct towards (Black Rock City LLC) that threatens the viability of the iconic Burning Man event," the lawsuit said.

Bureau of Land Management officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

In recent years, Black Rock City has been required to reimburse the BLM, which provides law enforcement and oversight at the event, for its services and expenses.

In addition, the group is required to pay a 3 percent gross receipts fee, or a portion of its revenue. In 2018, organizers reported nearly $44 million in revenue from the event.

Black Rock City earlier this year hired the Washington-based lobbying firm Hollard and Knight to take on battles with federal officials, specifically those with the BLM and Department of Interior.

In the past four years, Black Rock City has filed six appeals challenging what it deemed excessive and unjustified costs, according to the lawsuit.