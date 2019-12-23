Homeless for the Holidays

The federal government blamed a nationwide increase in homelessness on a 16.4% jump in California's homeless population.

In addition to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report that highlights the state's homelessness crisis, data released by the California Department of Finance show that more people are leaving the state than moving in.

Our lack of affordable housing shows itself in more ways than widespread homeless encampments; less visible but equally telling are those U-Haul trucks headed out of state.