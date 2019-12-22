A New Way To Quit? Psychedelic Therapy Offers Promise For Smoking Cessation

Dr. Charles Grob, a psychiatrist at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, has studied the therapeutic potential of psychedelics since the 1980s. His four-year-long pilot study of psilocybin-assisted therapy on patients with anxiety and advanced-stage cancer was among the first studies to launch this modern-day era of psychedelic research. It was published in the Archives of General Psychiatry in 2011.

Grob attributes the resurgence of research interest in psychedelics to several factors: a dire need for new mental health treatments, a more sophisticated understanding of the underlying hallucinogenic compounds and a growing body of research literature showing promising results from around the world.

All those trends are helping to destigmatize the use of psychedelics for psychological healing, Grob says.

"Slowly but surely, our colleagues throughout the health fields have started to recognize that these treatment models may have something very positive and very unique to offer," he says.

Therapeutic advantages — and risks

Studies show psychedelics aren't physically addictive. And research has shown them to be safe when administered properly to healthy patients. But Johnson cautions that psychedelics can be abused.

"We are not encouraging people to [take psilocybin] on their own," Johnson says. "There are definitely risks, we know what those are ... and we have a way to address them in these research studies."

In particular, a study by Johnson and his team, published in 2018, shows psilocybin can cause harm to those with a predisposition to psychosis. So potential study participants undergo "a couple of very long days" of screening before they can be admitted into the clinical trial, he says.

For those deemed healthy and able to undergo this therapy, there are no long-term or ongoing prescriptions, as is the case with other therapies for quitting smoking, like Chantix.

In Johnson's current study, the patient ingests only one dose of psilocybin during a special session that takes place about halfway through a series of 10 cognitive behavioral therapy sessions.

Promising results for quitting cigarettes

So far, about 40 out of 80 participants have completed the 13-week protocol for the Johns Hopkins study. It begins with four hours of preparatory counseling before the patient takes the lab-produced psilocybin in pill form.

The psilocybin session lasts about six hours and is supervised by two therapeutic "guides" who provide comfort and assurance as needed. As the hallucinogen kicks in, patients are counseled to close their eyes, go inward and experience whatever shows up.

So far, half of the 40 participants who've completed the current Johns Hopkins smoking cessation program have quit smoking, as confirmed by urine and breath samples, Johnson says.

That compares to a 10% to 35% success rate for conventional therapies such as nicotine-replacement medications or cognitive behavioral therapy alone, says Johnson.

Johnson says the evidence collected so far suggests a couple more doses of psilocybin might prove even more successful.

In his pilot study published in 2014, 15 participants received a similar amount of counseling as those in Chen-McLaughlin's group. But instead of one dose of psilocybin, they got three. Six months later, 80% were smoke-free, Johnson says.

Still, Johnson cautions against too much enthusiasm just yet, because the studies at this point are small.

He says if his current study maintains a favorable success rate, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would then require him to replicate that success in larger, Phase 3 clinical trials before the agency could consider approving psilocybin-assisted therapy as a treatment for addicted smokers.

"The caveat to all this is that we have so much more to learn and to explore, to really understand what's going on," he says.

A shift in perspective

How psilocybin might help with addiction is not yet clear.

"Our best guess at this point is that while the drug is active, the brain is operating in a dramatically, qualitatively different fashion," Johnson says.

Most notably, areas of the brain that normally don't communicate begin to do so, while well-worn neural pathways go quiet. What's more, because psychedelics don't numb the mind in the way alcohol and some other drugs do, patients report leaving the session with their newfound insights intact.

"People often report a remarkable clarity," Johnson says."They know what's going on [during the experience and] they can observe their life and themselves from a much different vantage point – a much broader vantage point."