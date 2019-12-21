San Francisco Musical, Longest Running in US, to Hang Up Hat

The campy "Beach Blanket Babylon" debuted in 1974, making it the nation's longest continuously running musical revue. Its final performance is set for New Year's Eve.

"It's going to be so bittersweet," said Curt Branom, one of its longtime performers. "We're all moving on to other things, but we all know that a magical moment, really, in time that this place has been for all of us."

The show spoofs politics and pop culture and features performers in colorful costumes and massive hats, including one featuring San Francisco's entire skyline. It was originally scheduled to run for only six weeks, but word spread, and it quickly became a quintessential San Francisco experience.

"Beach Blanket Babylon" has since been performed more than 17,000 times in front of 6.5 million people, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, David Bowie and Robin Williams.

The plot follows Snow White around the world as she searches for her Prince Charming. Along the way, she encounters an ever-changing lineup of political and pop culture figures. Recent characters have included Donald and Melania Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders and Oprah Winfrey.