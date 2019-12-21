New SNAP Rule Impacts College Students by Limiting Benefits and Adding Confusion

Students enrolled more than half-time may qualify for SNAP by meeting one of a number of criteria, including being responsible for a dependent child younger than 6, working at least 20 hours a week in paid employment, receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, participating in an on-the-job training program, being outside the 18-49 age range, and being unable to work for health reasons.

"No matter if they're full-time, part-time, half-time, even taking one class, [students] are taking the initiative to really better themselves and grow and further their academic career," Gilkesson says. "They shouldn't be punished for not being able to find steady employment in the economy that we are in today."

Gilkesson says it is unclear exactly how many students will lose benefits as a result of the new rule, particularly because able-bodied adults without dependents are not necessarily also classified as students if they are enrolled part-time. But she adds it is clear that the rule will disproportionately impact young people, people of color, and those who struggle to find employment, leaving them without much-needed food assistance.

"Most people who receive SNAP who can work, do work," she says. "But there are a lot of jobs and specifically low wage jobs out here that have volatile schedules ... people can be let go at any time, so we shouldn't allow people to go hungry just based on their ability to maintain work."

According to NCES data on unduplicated year-round enrollment, 5.8 million students were enrolled in public two-year colleges in fall 2017. About 2.1 million were full-time, and 3.7 million were part time. Gilkesson says that while there are more students enrolled part time in community colleges than in four-year institutions, food insecurity exists on all types of campuses.

Yet there is no national estimate for how many college students do not have enough to eat. This was among the findings of a 2018 Government Accountability Office report that also said almost 2 million at-risk students who were potentially eligible for SNAP did not report receiving benefits in 2016.

Only four in 10 students who are potentially eligible for SNAP are actually enrolled in the program, according to Gilkesson. This is due to perceived stigma as well as confusion about who can apply for SNAP and how to do so.

"The information that's available from the USDA ... is difficult to find on their website and also hard to understand, it's very legal language," says Larin, adding that people whose jobs it is to connect college students with these resources may struggle to understand the criteria. Advocates worry that the new rule will exacerbate this confusion.