At Fiery Town Hall Meeting, SFPD Releases Video, New Details of Recent Police Shooting

Hampton was rushed to Zuckerberg General Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Emotions flared as the packed crowd at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, located just blocks from where the shooting took place, watched the newly released footage.

"You are just hunting him down," one woman cried out.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott began the meeting by noting the several ongoing investigations into the incident, and that new information would be made public as it becomes available, in accordance with state law.

"We are releasing video evidence of this stage of the investigation for transparency, not in an effort to make final conclusions," he said.

SFPD Commander Robert O'Sullivan identified the two officers involved in the shooting — Sterling Hayes and Christopher Flores — who were responding to two 911 calls, also released at the meeting. The first call came from a distraught woman describing a male in his 20s or 30s "who might have been Latino" and who had broken into her home, the second from another woman reporting a Latino man in his mid-30s breaking into multiple cars.

Scott said that an investigation is ongoing into whether Hampton was indeed the perpetrator of the home burglary attempt.

According to a police summary read to attendees by Commander O'Sullivan, Hayes and Flores were searching the vicinity and found Hampton, who matched a description of the suspect described in the calls.

In the ensuing confrontation, O'Sullivan said that Hampton first assaulted Flores, who was seated in the passenger side of the police car, and then Hayes, who was driving, with a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka, which Scott referred to as "a deadly weapon."

Police officials showed attendees photos of what appeared to be multiple lacerations to Hayes' face and head, along with images of the vodka bottle Hampton allegedly used as a weapon.

Scott defended the officers' actions, noting that they used pepper spray, a baton and issued multiple commands to halt before opening fire. This incident, he added, marks the first SFPD shooting since June 2018.

"These events are very rare," he said. "Out of almost a million and a half contacts, we had one."

But that did little to placate many of meeting's attendees, more than a dozen of whom waited in line to question Scott about the shooting. Some accused the officers of failing to appropriately approach Hampton during the confrontation, and questioned why lethal force was used on someone armed with just a bottle.

Several audience members, including friends and members of Hampton's foster family, portrayed Hampton as "kind," "humble" and a "book nerd," who had aspirations of becoming a social worker as a result of his tough childhood and experiences with foster care and homelessness.

"He was the kindest to strangers and literally every time we hung out and somebody would ask for money or change, he would give it to them," Eve Greenberg, a friend of Hampton's, told Scott, her voice rising with anger. "It's so disturbing. This is against everything he ever wanted for himself. ... He pulled himself from a dark place and was thriving and you tore him down and I'm disgusted."

Greenberg said one of the last conversations she had with him was about police violence and that "he really felt that he could be a statistic by the way he looked."