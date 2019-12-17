BART General Manager Kicks Off a Listening Tour
BART General Manager Kicks Off a Listening Tour

Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BART General Manager Robert Powers took on a job earlier this year — leading a transit agency that’s both crucial to the Bay Area — and the source of deep frustration for many riders. One of his first moves was to go out and meet his customers face to face and hear what they have to say. So what are they telling him? And what might come of their input? KQED’s Dan Brekke has the story.

