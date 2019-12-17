Who is Profiting From PG&E's Bankruptcy?

PG&E will be in bankruptcy court this morning, where the utility had hoped to get the judge to sign off on its plan to exit bankruptcy. Late last night, the utility eliminated a requirement that Governor Gavin Newsom okay its settlement with wildfire survivors. The $13 billion settlement is a key part of its bankruptcy exit strategy and late last week, Governor Newsom announced he was rejecting the plan, calling it inadequate. KQED politics correspondent Marisa Lagos has been watching this bankruptcy since the beginning. In recent weeks, she's been digging into who is making money off of it.