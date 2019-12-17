The current housing crisis has been marked by a rise in ownership, not by real people, but by what are known as "shell companies." In fact, reporters at the public radio program Reveal have found that out of our state's total residential real estate purchases 30% were made in cold, hard cash. The reporters are trying to figure out: Who's buying up cities across the country, and in California?
Guest: Aaron Glantz, Reveal
Shell Companies Buying Up More Homes in California Cities
2 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
