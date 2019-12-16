Supreme Court Won't Hear Case to Ticket Homeless for Sleeping in Public Spaces

Pam Hawkes was one of the original plaintiffs in the case. She now lives in Spokane, Wash., where she had been in and out of homelessness and only recently found stable housing. Seven years ago, she and her then-partner had nowhere to live in Boise, and many nights, they had no other choice but to pitch a tent in a wooded area along the river.

"I was like, 'I just need somewhere to lay my head overnight,' and it's not like we left camp up," she said. "We always packed up and we always kept it clean."

Even though she says she tried to keep herself hidden, police issued her more than a dozen tickets. Like most people living on the streets, Hawkes didn't have steady work and couldn't pay the fines. So she ended up in jail.

"I'd never been in jail a whole day and night before," she said. "It was terrifying."

Boise has hired a high-powered Los Angeles-based law firm to appeal the case to the Supreme Court. Dozens of other municipalities and organizations ranging from the downtown L.A. YMCA to a group of California counties have filed amicus briefs in support of the review.

Meanwhile, the fight over how to deal with the ever-growing homelessness crisis — most acutely visible in places such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle — is dividing cities, neighborhoods and political parties.

It was a deciding factor in the unusually heated Boise mayoral race between two Democrats this past fall. Like many western cities, Boise is in the midst of an extraordinary affordable housing shortage. It's also one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, a source of tension in some corners.

The message that prevailed was city council president Lauren McLean's.

"The part that is missed all too often is the importance of prevention, if we want to prevent camps, we have to prevent homelessness," she said during a forum at at a local homeless shelter. "We've got to address the affordability crisis in the community."

In a divisive runoff earlier this month, McLean handily beat the city's longest-serving mayor, Dave Bieter. He took heat for the city's spending of hundreds of thousands of dollars to appeal a case, money that some argued should be going to housing and more support services for the homeless.

But Bieter warned that the famously pleasant and livable city of Boise can only remain that way if it has the ability to issue some tickets to stop the spread of tent cities.

"I'm really concerned when I see Seattle or Portland or San Francisco, I go there and I see a city that's overwhelmed by the problem," he said.

In cities like those, and in Los Angeles, the homelessness crisis is far more eye-opening than in Boise. Homeless encampments are sprouting up in underpasses, along streets, on scores of sidewalks and inside parks.

In downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, some 3,000 people sleep on the streets in the shadow of the financial district and luxury condos. The county is home to nearly 60,000 homeless people, and the city's homeless population jumped 16% in the last year. California is where nearly a quarter of the country's homeless population live.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Los Angeles County each filed amicus briefs in support of the appeal.

"I want the Supreme Court to issue clear rules that lead there to be certainty in jurisdictions like ours as to how we can regulate — constitutionally — conduct on our sidewalks," Feuer said. "A shared space for which we need to strike a very fine balance between the rights and legitimate interests of homeless people and the rights and legitimate interests of other residents and businesses."