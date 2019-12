San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has been the face of a push to turn PG&E into a utility owned by customers rather than investors. Governor Newsom's rejection of PG&E's bankruptcy exit plan gives Liccardo some momentum. The mayor started recruiting support for his plan after PG&E's power shutoffs thrust parts of the state into the dark. He now has more than 100 elected officials on his side.

Guest: Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose