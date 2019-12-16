Activists Protest in Front of PG&E's Headquarters, Demanding Public Ownership

The rally, organized by the grassroots group Color of Change, was intended "to tell this for-profit, Wall Street utility to get out of the households of vulnerable communities," according to an online message posted by the group.

The demonstration comes amid growing demands to turn PG&E over to public ownership in the wake of deadly fires, bankruptcy proceedings and recent massive blackouts all linked to the investor-owned utility.

In a statement responding to the protest, PG&E said, "Our employees are hard at work today and focused on providing our customers with safe, reliable, clean and affordable energy; reaching a fair settlement with wildfire victims; and emerging from bankruptcy as the utility that our customers want and deserve."

The protest comes days after another setback for the utility.