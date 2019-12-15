Police Investigate Vandalism of Synagogue in California

Beverly Hills police are investigating the vandalism of a synagogue Saturday after an employee arrived at the place of worship to discover an open door, overturned furniture and damage to several relics.

Police said in a statement that they are investigating the incident at the Nessah Synagogue as a hate crime. But police added there is no evidence to suggest that the attack was anti-Semitic in nature. The synagogue’s main scrolls were undamaged.

A place of worship for the Persian Jewish community in Southern California, the synagogue was founded by David Shofet, who immigrated to the United States in 1980 from Tehran in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution.