House Judiciary Committee Approves 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump, making him the fourth president in American history to face impeachment.

In contrast to Thursday's contentious back-and-forth between the two parties, Friday's session was devoid of rancor, or even any debate. Immediately after calling the session to order, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., ordered two votes, one for each article. Both were approved 23-17 along party lines.

In brief remarks after the votes, Nadler said, "Today is a solemn and sad day. For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress."

He promised the House "will act expeditiously."

House Democratic leaders are planning to hold the full House vote on articles of impeachment next Wednesday, Dec. 18, according to two Democratic leadership aides.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Trump said Democrats were "trivializing impeachment."

"It's a witch hunt. It's a sham. It's a hoax," Trump told reporters as he began an unrelated meeting in the Oval Office with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez.