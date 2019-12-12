Without Urgent Action, California's Sea-Level Rise Threatens Housing, Economy, Report Says

For those with boots on the ground, finding financial support to tackle a problem whose ugly side won’t show for years is a tough challenge.

“Action requires money. We spend a lot of our time applying for grants... and that may not be the most efficient way to go about planning,” said Jack Liebster, the planning manager for Marin County. “When it gets down to building some solutions, ‘who’s going to pay’ is the question.”

Liebster said his department has relied heavily on grant funding to plan and act on sea-level rise. He considers Marin to be on the “bleeding edge” of the issue, and the county is planning solutions to forthcoming natural disasters.

One such proposal includes building sand dunes near beaches in the county to fight the loss of sand and protect homes near the water. Liebster said they’re examining whether the solution is feasible. The county has also made progress on how it plans to inform citizens of rising sea levels. In March, it released “Game of Floods,” a board game designed to help people understand adaptation choices and show how vulnerable the county is to sea-level rise.

Other local agencies have been monitoring sea levels as well.

The Port of Oakland, which also owns Oakland International Airport, is planning ways to manage the predicted flooding. Next year, construction will begin on a dike that will protect the airport’s main commercial runway from sea-level rise up until 2030. The airport also has a drainage system in place that helps alleviate flooding now.

“We’re not sitting around, waiting for something bad to happen and then try and do an after-the-fact solution,” said Marilyn Sandifur, a port spokesperson. “We’re proactive. We’ve been planning for years and coordinating with others.”