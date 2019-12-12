WATCH LIVE: Judiciary Committee Debates Articles Of Impeachment

This month's spectacle is rare — only the fourth time articles of impeachment have been introduced. If the House votes to impeach Trump, that would represent only the third such instance in United States history.

The House Judiciary Committee's Republicans did not go along quietly on Thursday and sought to delay the committee's actions with procedural motions and appeals to the chairman, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for a hearing of their own they believe they're owed under the rules.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, later moved to strike the language of the first article of impeachment and substitute words that emphasized what he called an account of the Ukraine affair that underscored how Trump had done nothing wrong.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., opposed that amendment to preserve the articles of impeachment based on what he called Trump's improper conduct — and so ran the hearing.

Democrats control the majority in the committee and in the full House. They can control the text of the legislation. Republicans control the Senate and they're expected to acquit Trump.

Trump has called the proceedings a "witch hunt" and "failing." He dubbed it "impeachment lite" and "the lightest impeachment in the history of our country by far."

The Ukraine Affair

The two articles Democrats introduced are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The abuse of power charge centers on a pressure campaign carried out against Ukraine.

Multiple witnesses testified to an effort to get Ukraine to announce investigations into conspiracy theories about the 2016 campaign and into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and his role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.